Work started Monday on a new walkway at Chesterley Park in northwest Yakima.
The project will add almost 2,200 feet of new, paved walkway.
A path for the northern portion of the project had been scraped through the sod Monday morning by city crews, just south of River Road adjacent to the park’s northeast parking lot.
Eventually, the path will run along the eastern and southern borders of Chesterley Park, connecting with the existing walkway along the park’s west side, near 40th Avenue.
When complete, there will be more than 4,500 feet of paved paths at Chesterley Park, said Ken Wilkinson, the city’s parks and recreation manager.
“The new walkway will create a loop that people can use for leisure and exercise,” Wilkinson said. “We are so pleased to provide another recreation amenity for our community to enjoy.”
During walkway construction, most of Chesterley Park will remain open to the public. Construction will be away from the park’s soccer fields. No traffic restrictions or closures are anticipated during construction.
The walkway improvements, funded through the city's real estate excise tax, should be finished by late April or early May, Wilkinson said.
