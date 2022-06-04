Yakima Greenway repairs

Three sections of the Yakima Greenway will be repaved in June.

 Contributed

Work to repair three portions of the Yakima Greenway trail gets underway Monday, and is expected to be complete June 15.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will repave sections north of the El Mirador restaurant in Terrace Heights, another just to the north near the new Rotary playground and a final stretch near State Route 24 and the city of Yakima’s sewer plant.

Those sections of the Greenway will be closed while work is underway. Signs noting the closures will be posted.

Yakima Greenway bicycling
Lori Fisk and Thomas Cree ride bicycles on the Yakima Greenway near Sarg Hubbard Park Saturday, April 9, 2022 in Yakima, Wash.

Reach Phil Ferolito at pferolito@yakimaherald.com.

