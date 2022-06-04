Work to repair three portions of the Yakima Greenway trail gets underway Monday, and is expected to be complete June 15.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will repave sections north of the El Mirador restaurant in Terrace Heights, another just to the north near the new Rotary playground and a final stretch near State Route 24 and the city of Yakima’s sewer plant.
Those sections of the Greenway will be closed while work is underway. Signs noting the closures will be posted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.