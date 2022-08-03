Groundbreaking for the new Rotary Marketplace in downtown Yakima was already underway Tuesday when supporters gathered for a ceremony. That meant John Baule had to holler a bit.
“They started this morning,” said Baule, the former Yakima Downtown Rotary Club president who helped bring the joint project to reality along with the Southwest Rotary and Sunrise Rotary clubs.
Those gathered near the old Track 29 Shopping Mall sign in the parking lot of 15 W. Yakima Ave. could see that ground — specifically, blacktop and concrete — had already been broken. Chunks of blacktop and concrete were stacked near rumbling dump trucks as a couple of backhoes chewed away at more to the north.
The project is supported by the three Yakima Rotary clubs, the Yakima Rotary Trust and Yakima Valley Memorial. It will be built on what was the grassy middle area of Yakima Valley Memorial business services parking lot and will serve as the permanent home of the Downtown Yakima Farmers Market, which is operated by the Downtown Association of Yakima, and potentially a public space.
Estimated cost is $1.5 million. Major funding has come from the Rotary Trust, private donors and nonprofits.
“That’s all I really wanted to do, was thank everybody,” Baule said. “This is just a photo opportunity.”
The Marketplace will comprise two covered pavilions — a large brick structure that will front Yakima Avenue, to be built by Moen Construction; and a 280-foot open air translucent covered pavilion to be installed by Tri-Ply Construction of Yakima.
No parking will be lost because of the project, though there will be disruptions during construction, which is expected to take six months.
