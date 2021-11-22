A fire caused about $60,000 damage to a doublewide manufactured home Saturday night in the 3100 block of Barkes Road in the Lower Valley, according to fire officials.
Firefighters responded to the blaze west of Brownstown about 6:15 p.m. and by 7 p.m. had it extinguished, according to a Yakima County Fire District 5 news release.
Firefighters help residents move belongings from the area of the fire to uninvolved areas of the home and covered them with tarps. The fire appears to have started near where a woodstove pipe passes through the roof, the release said.
There were no injuries and the scene was released back to owners, the release said.
