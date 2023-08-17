Yakima police are looking for a 13-year-old girl who is missing from a group home and may be in danger.
Summer Jadin was last seen in Yakima on Saturday before she ran away from a group home, said Kim Briggs, her aunt and legal guardian. Summer is from Olympia and family members traveled to Yakima on Monday to search for her, Briggs said.
Summer is described as being 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 132 pounds and having blonde hair. Those with any information could call the Yakima Police Department at 509-575-6200 or Briggs at 360-440-1104.
"She's on medication; she's highly suicidal and not developmentally a 13-year-old," Briggs said. "On Monday (a police officer) made contact with her, but she gave him a fake name and he didn't have a hold order."
Summer went missing from state custody, she said. The state filed a (child in need of services) petition, took her out of Briggs' care and placed her in Yakima, she added.
Summer is one of at least 35 people missing from Yakima County, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.
Briggs and others have been posting flyers up at area parks, motels along North First Street, some gas stations and convenience stores. They planned to hand out flyers to homeless people on Thursday, she said.
"Her biological mom is here trying to help, too," Briggs said. "It's me, her biological mom and her adoptive mom."
