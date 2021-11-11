A woman's body was found near Harrah on Thursday morning and an autopsy is planned for Sunday, according to Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice.
The woman was discovered by a driver around 7 a.m. along the side of the road in the 9300 block of Branch Road, about a mile and a half west of Harrah, Curtice said. She has not been identified. The autopsy is set for 10 a.m. Sunday.
Cause and the manner of her death are pending the autopsy, he said. Cause is the specific injury or disease leading to death. Manner could be natural, accident, suicide, homicide or undetermined.
