A special investigations unit is probing the Wednesday morning death of a 33-year-old Oak Harbor woman Yakima police took into protective custody the night before.
The woman, Tiffany Alexis Eubanks, died at Virginia Mason Memorial hospital early Wednesday morning. Police had taken her there Tuesday night, according to a police news release.
About 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a citizens-assist call in the 100 block of East Yakima Avenue, where Eubanks had been reportedly walking in and out of traffic, the news release said.
Police responded to assist medics who were attempting to treat Eubanks. She became combative while being treated, tipping over a gurney, the release said.
Police then took her into protective custody fearing she may injure herself. Eubanks began experiencing a medical crisis in the back of the patrol car and was unresponsive when police arrived at the hospital. She was taken inside where CPR was performed, the release said.
Eubanks died about 3:20 a.m. Wednesday at the hospital. Chief Matt Murray handed the investigation over to the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit about 7 p.m. Tuesday. The special unit is an interagency team that investigates in-custody deaths and officer-involved shootings.
Murray also requested the Yakima Police Department’s Professional Standards Office initiate an internal investigation to determine whether the officers acted in accordance with department policies.
“Incidents like this one are incredibly tragic and rare, and thus concerning. I have many questions but can assure the community that the independent SVIU investigation will be transparent and available to the public and that I will share the results of any internal investigation as well,” Murray said in the release.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call special unit Commander Dave Johnson, also captain at the Toppenish Police Department, 509-314-8165.