Most of us are thankful for friends, family and the good things in life. Many are less fortunate, however.
Staff members at Triumph have provided the Yakima Herald-Republic with information about people needing your help.
This holiday season, the Herald-Republic is publishing information about some of those in need, along with contact information so you can make someone’s Christmas a little brighter.
A young woman has reunited with her family and is expecting a baby boy just in time for the holidays. Her whole family is in need of warm clothing for the winter such as sweaters, jackets, hats and gloves.
Mom-to-be is a size medium and wears size 8 shoes. She has four brothers, and the three older ones wear size large clothing. Her younger brother, who is 6 years old, is a size 10 and loves anything Lego.
Her stepdad wears size XL clothing. Her mom is a size medium in clothing and 7 1/2 in shoes.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Triumph is requesting that people donate only new items, and that they call to make arrangements to drop off their donations. If you would like to help, call 509-907-1105, 509-306-6842 or 509-480-2099.
Donations can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at 801 Summitview Ave. in Yakima. Those wanting to donate items are asked to call upon arrival or ring the doorbell so someone in the office can come get them.
