Yakima County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a crash that killed one person Monday afternoon.
Callers reported a crash between a Ford Mustang and a Dodge pickup truck at Lateral A and Fort Road, about 7 miles west of Toppenish, around 3:45 p.m., sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said.
A 19-year-old woman was killed in the crash, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said. He is not releasing the woman’s name at this time.
This story is developing and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.