A 26-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition Monday after she was hit by an SUV while crossing North 40th Avenue, according to police.
The woman was walking north on 40th Avenue and crossing Tieton Drive when she was run over by an SUV, said Yakima Police Capt. Shawn Boyle.
Boyle said she was in the crosswalk.
The vehicle was traveling east on Tieton Drive and attempted to make a right onto 40th Avenue and didn’t see the woman crossing, he said.
The woman was rushed to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital with severe injuries to her head and torso. She will be transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Boyle said.
Witnesses at the scene said the crosswalk had signaled the woman to cross when she was run over, he said.
The driver was watching for traffic and didn’t see the woman, Boyle said.
Alcohol and drugs didn’t appear to be a factor in the incident and criminal charges are not expected, he said.