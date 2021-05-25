A 26-year-old Yakima woman was in critical condition Tuesday at a Seattle hospital after being hit by a SUV in a crosswalk Monday.
Yakima police say Carollee Boss was walking north on North 40th Avenue crossing Tieton Drive when she was run over. Witnesses said the vehicle was headed east on Tieton Drive and was trying to make a right turn onto North 40th Avenue, police said.
Boss was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital before being transferred to Harborview Medical Center.
Police said the driver was watching for traffic and did not see the woman. Intoxicants were not a factor in the crash, police said.