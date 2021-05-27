A 26-year-old Yakima woman who was hit by an SUV while crossing a street Monday has died.
Carollee Boss died at Harborview Medical Center Wednesday, hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg said, two days after the crash at South 40th Avenue and Tieton Drive.
Boss was walking north on South 40th Avenue and crossing Tieton Drive in the crosswalk around 1:25 p.m. Monday when she was hit by an SUV, according to Yakima police. Witnesses told police that the crosswalk light signaled Boss to cross at the time she was hit, police said.
She was first taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital before being transferred to the Seattle hospital, according to police.
The SUV was heading east on Tieton Drive and tried to make a right turn on to South 40th Avenue at the time of the crash, police said. The driver was watching for traffic and did not see Boss, police said.
YPD Capt. Shawn Boyle said neither alcohol nor drugs were a factor in the crash. At this time, it appears that no criminal charges would be filed, but Boyle said a prosecutor will make the final decision on that matter.