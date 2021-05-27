Yakima firefighters say a 56-year-old woman was apparently killed in an early Thursday morning fire that destroyed a motor home.
Firefighters responded around 12:05 a.m. to the 1600 block of Fruitvale Boulevard for the fire, which had begun to spread to nearby homes, according to a fire department news release. Crews were able to put out the fire, and firefighters found the woman while doing a search, the release said.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said an autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.
The fire’s cause is under investigation, the release said.