A 54-year-old Yakima woman found dead near Lake Myron has been identified and her death has been ruled accidental.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said she died of hypothermia and that he’s awaiting toxicology reports to see whether drugs or alcohol were factors.
Police found the partially nude body of Jodi K. Stiltner on Monday morning in the 1500 block of Lakeside Court on the northwestern side of the lake.
She appeared to have suffered bruising and lacerations to her torso and lower parts of her body, Curtice said.
Stilter died of hypothermia, Curtice said the autopsy showed. She most likely received the lacerations and bruises from the sharp decorative rocks that line the river’s edge, Curtice said.
Surveillance video in the area showed she had an altercation Sunday evening with a man who drove away in a vehicle afterward.
The video of her spanned a four-hour period. During that time, Stilter began removing her clothes as she sat and laid there. Curtice said it’s not uncommon for people experiencing hypothermia to remove their clothes because they begin to feel an overwhelming sense of heat.
She eventually moved out of the video camera’s view. Police found her near the lake's edge, said Capt. Jay Seely.
Her last known address was the Union Gospel Mission, Seely had said.
Police located the man who had the altercation with Stilter and he’s cooperating with the investigation, according to a police news release.
“There was no evidence of an assault or homicidal violence, which contributed to her death,” Seely said in the release.
Initial test results showed possible traces of methamphetamine and THC in her system, the release said.
The incident is still being investigated but not as a homicide, Seely said in the release.