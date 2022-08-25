A woman drowned in the Yakima River near Wapato Wednesday afternoon after reportedly swimming intoxicated and without a personal flotation device, according to a press release from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to a call at 3 p.m. Wednesday, the release said. A family member said the woman had been swimming in the river when it overtook her. The family member also said the woman was not a strong swimmer and had been drinking.
At the scene, the response team spoke with a man who attempted to rescue the woman but was unsuccessful and injured himself in the process. Emergency workers pulled the man from the river, the release said.
Emergency personnel eventually found the woman deceased.
The woman’s family left the area. As of Wednesday, sheriff’s office personnel had not yet notified the family and the woman had not been identified, the release said.
The sheriff’s office encourages people to wear life jackets or other personal flotation devices while in the river.
The Zillah, Granger and Wapato police departments, Lower Valley Fire Department, Yakima City Fire Department and Yakama Nation Tribal Police assisted with the response.
Anyone with further information on the incident can call the sheriff’s office at 509-574-2500
A man died in the Yakima River near Richland in June after he fell out of his raft and was dragged under by the current, according to the Tri-City Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.