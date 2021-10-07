An 86-year-old Sunnyside area woman was killed Wednesday when the ATV she was driving was hit by a truck, Yakima County sheriff’s deputies said.
JoAnne Kilian had pulled out of a driveway in the 5700 block of Bethany Road to head south at about 3:10 p.m. when her Honda four-wheeler was hit by a farm truck heading south with a load of silage, a release from the sheriff’s office said.
Jesus Frausto, the truck’s driver, tried to swerve to the left to avoid hitting the ATV, but his front bumper hit the rear of the Kilian’s vehicle, pushing it forward and into a ditch on the side of the road, the release said.
The truck rolled onto its side on the roadway, the release said. Kilian was taken to Astria Sunnyside hospital with broken legs and internal injuries, and died shortly afterward, the release said.
Frausto, 64, of Sunnyside, was not injured, the release said.
The sheriff’s traffic unit is investigating the crash, the release said, and deputies said no charges are expected to be filed against Frausto. Kilian, the release said, failed to yield the right of way to the truck.
Deputies said intoxicants were not a factor in the crash.
