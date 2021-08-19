Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital has been near capacity many times in the past week, and local doctors urge people to get vaccinated and wear masks.
“We’re not out of beds, but as far as team members, we’re just short,” Dr. Tanny Davenport of Memorial said during a news conference.
Sixty staff members were gone because of COVID-19-related absences on Friday, Davenport said.
“We are limited in the number of patients we can take care of safely,” he said. “This is a national trend, and it’s not something that is going to go away anytime soon.”
The Washington Department of Health reported Thursday that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are sitting at the highest levels to date.
As of Thursday morning, there were 1,240 people with coronavirus in state hospitals, according to Cassie Sauer, president of the Washington State Hospitals Association. The previous highest number of hospitalizations, 1,100, was reported in December 2020.
To help free up hospital capacity, Sauer said hospitals have been working with the state to move other patients who can be discharged into places such as long-term care facilities.
More cases
The Yakima Health District reported 239 new COVID-19 cases and 41 hospitalizations on Thursday, with 48 hospitalized on Wednesday. The last time it was that high was early January.
“Nearly all patients who are currently admitted (for COVID-19) are not vaccinated,” internal medicine hospitalist Dr. Tony Malhi said.
Davenport said COVID-19 hospitalizations at Memorial were also trending toward younger patients. Statewide, hospitalizations are increasing in younger ages, especially those 20-29 and 30-39, the Department of Health said.
Malhi, who works with COVID-19 patients at Memorial, said wearing masks and getting vaccinated are important steps to reduce hospitalizations.
He said patients face a wide range of emotions and physical symptoms throughout the day.
“It’s not only taking a physical toll but a mental toll on the patients,” he said. “Mask up. Get vaccinated. It will make a difference.”
Positive test rate
The positive test rate for COVID-19 in Yakima is at its highest since the start of the pandemic, signaling high transmission rates and quick spread. The number is often viewed as an indicator of things to come. The first week of July, the number was 5% in Yakima County, according to DOH data. It was 25% in June 2020.
Davenport said the positive test rate is higher than 30%.
“We know that high positivity rates mean the spread within the community is quite fast,” he said.
Davenport said the rate of hospitalizations also increases with a high test rate.
About 98% of COVID-19 cases statewide are estimated to be caused by the more contagious delta variant, the state health department said.
Importance of vaccinations
The state health department said unvaccinated people under the age of 65 are 10 times more likely to be hospitalized than those who are fully vaccinated.
“There’s clear data of how well vaccination works,” Davenport said.
About 52.8% of people in Yakima County over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated, according to state health department data.
Davenport said masks are another tool to reduce the spread of the virus.
Yakima saw a drop in COVID-19 cases when a community masking survey reported 90% of the population was wearing masks, he said.
“(Masking) is an important thing that is not only proven nationally in scientific papers, but even in our community experience,” Davenport said.
Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday reinstated a statewide mask mandate that will take effect on Monday. His order also included a vaccine mandate for school workers.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.