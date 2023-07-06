High temperatures in Yakima County are forecast to stay in the 90s into next week, likely reaching the triple-digits by Sunday afternoon. Those high temperatures can create an increased risk for heat-related illnesses like dehydration and heat exhaustion.
Cole Evans, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the dry weather pattern leaves little chance for rain in the coming days. He said temperatures will start to taper off early next week, though not by a lot.
“We’ll enter a cooler pattern early next week but it will still be hot,” Evans said. “We might get more clouds but it doesn’t look like highs are going to be below 90 for the next week at least.”
The Washington Department of Health recommends residents keep an eye on the weather forecast to better plan outdoor activities around the heat. People should save physically strenuous activities for the morning or evening when things are cooler.
The DOH also recommends people drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and to keep their houses cool, whether by using air conditioning or by keeping shades closed to keep cool air inside while using fans to move it around. After the sun goes down, open windows to allow the cooler evening air to enter.
Dizziness, fatigue and heavy sweating can all be signs of heat exhaustion. Infants and young children, older people, and those with health conditions are especially at risk. People working outdoors also are at higher risk.
Last week the county issued a burn ban for the unincorporated parts of Yakima County that will be in effect until the end of September. Residential burning and all forms of fireworks are banned.
Pet safety
With little cloud cover, sidewalks and roads will absorb the sun’s heat, posing a greater risk for pets like dogs to burn their paw pads while walking, or to overheat due to their proximity to the hot ground.
Pets should not be left inside cars during hot weather where they could suffer from overheating, dehydration and ultimately death.
The city of Yakima recommends pet owners keep water bowls filled and exposure to the sun to a minimum. Pet owners should keep an eye out for signs of overheating, which include excessive panting, increased heart and respiratory rates, and drooling.
Should a pet show signs of overheating, the city recommends owners drench their pets with water. The water shouldn’t be too hot or cold to avoid putting their pets into shock. The goal is to bring the body temperature down gradually.
The city enforces a $500 fine for owners who leave their pets inside cars during hot weather.
