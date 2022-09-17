Fatal and serious injury collisions are on the rise in Yakima, making that the main focus for the Yakima Police Department’s traffic unit, Capt. Shawn Boyle told the City Council this week.
For 2022, Yakima has had six traffic fatalities as of Sept. 8.
The department is also dealing with a staffing shortage. A single sergeant and two detectives are assigned to the traffic unit, which is part of the Patrol Division, and there are 20 vacant positions total in the department.
Still, Boyle said officers are looking for opportunities to make traffic stops and educate drivers.
“A lot of days, (officers) have (what) we describe as discretionary time, which means that they’re not assigned to a follow-up, they’re not reading reports. They’re driving around looking for traffic violations,” he said at the meeting.
The department has put its focus on two key corridors where a significant number of fatal and serious injury crashes have occurred: North 16th Avenue from Summitview Avenue to U.S. Highway 12, and West Nob Hill Boulevard from Rock Avenue (just east of the railroad viaduct) to 22nd Avenue.
There, officers focus on writing tickets for crash-causing violations, like running a red light, distracted driving and speed, Boyle said.
“(It’s) just driving up and down or sitting on the side of the road with your lights on,” he said. “It’s high visibility. We want (officers) to focus on those to reduce crashes, and it’s also going to be a second part of reducing crime in the area.”
The department is also working with the city to make engineering changes in areas where serious crashes are frequent.
One example of that is the signage added along the curve where South 18th Street turns into Pacific Avenue after two fatal crashes occurred at that spot in a short period of time.
“That’s a low-cost (solution), realistically low-cost, and it seems to have been beneficial,” Boyle said.
He said a car has not gone off that road since the signs were installed.
Serious and fatal collisions
Boyle said a key responsibility for officers in the traffic unit is investigating serious injury and fatal collisions.
“We’ve had a significant rise in that, and that becomes very — it takes away from the enforcement aspect of the job,” he said.
Yakima saw a 30% reduction in crashes overall when comparing the 2020-21 two-year average to the 2016-19 four-year average, Boyle said in his presentation, but fatal and serious injury crashes are on the rise.
Fatal crashes saw a 121% increase in the same time frame, Boyle said, while serious injury crashes increased by 21%. Combined, the city saw a 36% increase in fatal and serious injury crash rate.
“The positive is we have less crashes, the negative is a significant number of (fatal and) serious injury collisions that are on the rise, and that’s consistent nationwide and statewide,” he said.
Yakima’s overall crash rate is 32% higher than the state’s rate, and Yakima’s fatal crash rate is 14% higher than the state rate.
Yakima’s serious injury crash rate is lower than the state’s rate by 10%, he said.
Impaired driving
Traffic unit officers also investigate hit-and-run collisions and DUIs, police special events like parades, map crime scenes and more.
Alcohol or drug impairment in fatal and serious injury crashes nearly doubled from 2016-19 to 2020-21 in Yakima, according to the data Boyle shared at the meeting.
From 2016-19, there were 97 combined fatal and serious injury collisions. About 16, or 16.49%, of those crashes involved impaired drivers, Boyle said, which comes out to around four per year.
Compare that to 2020-21, when there were 68 combined fatal and injury crashes. About 24, or 35.29% of those crashes involved impaired drivers, an average of 12 per year, Boyle said.
From 2016 to 2021, there were about 2,196 DUI arrests, or about 366 per year on average, Boyle shared.
Current statistics show there were 271 DUI citations made by the department through Sept. 8 of this year.
Toxicology lab delay
The department has also been affected by slow turnaround times for DUI lab results from the state’s toxicology lab.
Boyle said it takes about three hours from the start of a DUI arrest to completing the report — a large chunk of time when there are six to eight officers on duty at once.
Delays at the state’s toxicology lab sometimes make it difficult to get much further than that in the process, including actually prosecuting suspects.
When drug impairment is suspected at a traffic stop, police do field tests and return to the police department to collect a blood sample from the driver. The sample is then sent to the state’s toxicology lab for testing.
The state lab has 14 analysts who are responsible for testing samples as well as testifying in person for each sample when the driver ends up at trial.
Considering those factors, Boyle said it takes about 13 months to get lab results back on a blood draw for suspected impaired drivers.
“(Drivers are) dismissed at the time of arrest unless there’s other charges, generally, because a speedy trial starts when they’re in custody, so now that offender is back on the street,” he said.
The city’s chief prosecutor, Cynthia Martinez, said at the meeting that the issue of delayed lab results has been ongoing for several years.
“We’ve had to decline cases, and we just have them in a pile waiting for those blood results to come in,” she said.
The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have proposed a regional crime lab to address backlogs with DNA testing and provide additional resources related to technology and firearm ballistics.
The council will hear another presentation on that proposal before the end of the year, but Boyle said he doesn’t believe that center would include resources for blood tests or toxicology.
Other challenges
Boyle said the unit’s primary issue is staffing.
The traffic unit is currently staffed by a single supervisor and two officer/detectives. Boyle said there are 58 total officers assigned to the Patrol Division, and the department is allocated up to 143 commissioned officers.
There are currently 20 vacancies in the department: one captain position, 14 officer positions, and five positions that are not funded this year.
In addition to responding to crashes and carrying out regular traffic enforcement, officers also dedicate time to violent crime reduction programs and the domestic violence project, as well as emerging incidents or events.
“Cruise night is a good example,” Boyle said. “On cruise night, we hire officers to work it, but a lot of our patrol officers end up tied up on it.”
Other police departments around the state are dealing with issues of public distrust or apprehension, especially with traffic stops, said Boyle, who has served on a committee for the Washington Association of Sheriffs & Police Chiefs.
But he said that’s not the climate in Yakima.
“Our patrol division is very young, very eager,” Boyle said. “They’re stopping 400-500 cars a week on top of the other things they do, so I think that comes from the support we have in the community that they feel … supported in going out and doing law enforcement.”
