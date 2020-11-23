The Yakima County commissioners said Monday they would not pursue legal action against Gov. Jay Inslee, but plan to send a letter calling for more local control regarding the county's COVID-19 response.
Commissioner LaDon Linde said he feels Inslee’s actions so far, including new restrictions that ended indoor dining for local restaurants, has disregarded other health and economic consequences.
"We are deeply concerned about the hardships our business owners have faced and continue to face," Linde said.
However, there isn't a legal route to challenge the governor's actions, said Linde, who was recently appointed to the position to replace Norm Childress, who died of pancreatic cancer in September.
"It would have already been done," he said of a legal avenue to challenge Inslee's constitutional authority. "Unfortunately, we don't have that authority."
In an extensive presentation, Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said that Inslee has the constitutional authority to respond to emergencies. Under the state constitution, the governor can declare a state of emergency and exercise emergency powers to maintain lives, property or public peace.
It's a broad-based power that was recently affirmed by legislators just last year, Brusic said.
Brusic noted that there had been 23 lawsuits, either against the state, Inslee or Attorney General Bob Ferguson. Eleven of those cases have been dismissed by the judge or the plaintiff. Twelve cases are still ongoing, but as of now, no plaintiff has been successful in prohibiting Inslee from taking action.
"We have a situation where the governor's authority kicks in," he said. "He has the ability to make these decisions."
As a result, the Yakima County commissioners plan to press Inslee to allow more local-based decision making regarding the pandemic rather than a "one-size fits all approach," Linde said. A letter which will also be co-signed by several Yakima County mayors will be sent to Inslee.
"There is a reason for emergency powers, but the reins need to be pulled back," Linde said.
Linde also encouraged Yakima County residents to take action either through expressing displeasure of Inslee's efforts or by supporting local businesses.
Coronavirus cases have been rising locally and statewide, which is why Inslee implemented new restrictions last week. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has reached a record high in Washington, and some hospitals are looking at plans to cancel elective surgeries to free up resources.
Commissioners also plan to use $5.2 million in funding it received through the CARES Act, the federal coronavirus program, to provide additional relief to businesses. As in previous rounds, the grants will be administered by the Yakima County Development Association.
This is separate from the $70 million in state grants, also funded by CARES Act money that Inslee announced last week.
This story is developing and will be updated.