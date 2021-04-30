A 20-year-old Wishram man was killed and three others were hospitalized in a crash Thursday afternoon south of Toppenish, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Rudy A. Flock was driving a 2001 Chevrolet PT Cruiser south on U.S. Highway 97 about 10 miles south of Toppenish when he crossed the road’s centerline and collided with an oncoming 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Chloee L. Finley, 29, of Wapato, a State Patrol news release said.
The crash occurred just before 4 p.m.
Flock was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.
Finley and her two passengers — children, 4 and 13 — were taken injured to Yakima Valley Memorial hospital, the release said.
All involved were wearing seat belts, the release said.