Winter weather could affect travel Tuesday in Eastern Washington, according to the National Weather Service and Washington State Department of Transportation.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for Cle Elum, Cliffdell and the eastern slopes of the Cascades from midnight Monday to noon Tuesday. It could bring difficult travel conditions and delays on Interstate 90, Snoqualmie Pass, U.S. 97, U.S. 2 and U.S. 95, according to the weather service. Snow and freezing rain are expected between 2 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Snoqualmie and Blewett passes were open for travel Monday after days of clearing lanes of heavy ice and snow.
Mountain passes
White Pass reopened for about two hours Monday, but was closed again before 6 p.m. because of a rock slide and unstable slopes west of the summit, according to a WSDOT alert. A WSDOT tweet said the pass would be closed temporarily for driver safety and geotechs would evaluate the area Tuesday morning.
U.S. 2 at Stevens Pass still had a significant amount of snow and ice removal to be done, WSDOT said in a series of updates posted to Twitter on Monday afternoon. Stevens Pass will likely remain closed until at least Wednesday, the update said.
Crews are continuing to work to clear snow from lanes and shoulders of all four passes, the updates said. Snoqualmie and Blewett passes reopened Sunday night.
Visit wsdot.com/travel/real-time/mountainpasses to see travel updates and check road conditions.
Weather forecast
There is a slight chance of freezing rain or rain in the Yakima Valley throughout the week, said meteorologist Rob Brooks with the weather service office in Pendleton, Ore.
There is a small chance of freezing rain Tuesday morning, and a small chance of rain throughout the day, Brooks said. The low overnight was expected to be 22 with a high of 35 degrees Tuesday.
There is a slight chance of rain Wednesday and Wednesday night, he said. The low on Wednesday is forecast to be 32 with a high of 41. It’s expected to be mostly sunny Thursday, Brooks said, but there will still be a small chance of rain and patchy fog Thursday night into Friday morning.
Temperatures for the rest of the week will be near or above freezing. Expect a low of 32 and high of 42 Thursday and a low of 28 and high of 39 Friday, Brooks said.
