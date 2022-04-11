Springlike temperatures are expected to return to Central Washington next weekend, but only after spring snow, rain and wind wreak havoc for a few days.
The second of two wintry storms passing through Washington and Oregon started bringing snow and wind early Monday, resulting in some school and office closings, slushy and slippery roads and road closures. A southbound section of U.S. Highway 97 at milepost 57 near Toppenish was closed just before 10 a.m. due to multiple spinouts, and a semi flatbed loaded with apple bins slid sideways on Interstate 82 near Prosser, snarling traffic.
Just after 10 a.m., State Route 24 was closed from milepost 5 near Yakima to milepost 36 near the junction of State Route 240 due to adverse weather and road conditions, the Washington Department of Transportation reported. At that point there was no estimated time of reopening.
About 750 Pacific Power customers in Yakima and Toppenish were without power around noon Monday. That number topped 2,200 at mid-morning.
Mount Adams School District closed for the day. It was the only Yakima County school district that closed for the day, though the Sunnyside School District released students and staff early because of the weather. Many schools and some public offices were closed in Klickitat County, which was under a winter storm warning until 11 p.m. Monday.
That warning from the National Weather Service office in Pendleton, Ore., which included Goldendale and Bickleton, said total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches were possible for the Simcoe Highlands. Winds were expected to gust as high as 35 mph.
PHOTOS: Late winter storm brings snow, rain and wind to the Yakima Valley
As of mid-morning, Yakima had received a half-inch of snow, with 6 inches in Goldendale and 10 inches in White Salmon, according to the weather service.
A winter weather advisory for the Yakima and Kittitas valleys expired at 11 a.m. Monday. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches was expected, the advisory said, with winds gusting as high as 35 mph. High winds were predicted to continue into Tuesday but diminish in the morning.
Slippery road conditions could persist at times until the weekend, due to a chance of snow or rain every weekday, according to the National Weather Service's seven-day forecast for Yakima. Drivers should slow down and use caution while traveling.
Those traveling on the Cascade passes should also remember that travel could be difficult to impossible as snow continues to fall at higher elevations. Wintry conditions will continue to impact travel along Interstate 90 and U.S. Highway 12 through White Pass as well as Blewett Pass, forecasters said.
