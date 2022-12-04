The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Yakima Valley, with about 2 inches of snow possible.
The advisory for the Yakima Valley is in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday. The weather service warns that the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish and Yakima and surrounding areas could get see snow accumulations of around 2 inches.
Plan on slippery road conditions and prepare accordingly. Those who must drive should slow down and use caution while traveling.
The Washington State Department of Transportation provides updates on use of chains, traction tires and other restrictions as conditions change. For the latest road conditions on Snoqualmie and other mountain passes, visit wsdot.com/travel/real-time/mountainpasses.
Up-to-date information also is available on WSDOT’s Twitter accounts and its app. Get the latest road conditions by calling 511.
