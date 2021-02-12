A winter weather advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. Friday through 4 p.m. Saturday in the Yakima and Kittitas valleys and the Lower Columbia Basin.
About 2 inches of snow fell in Yakima Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Snowfall is expected to lighten up during the day Friday, with a second round of snow expected Friday evening. Another 1-2 inches is expected by Saturday.
Heavy snow is expected in the Cascades.
Wind chill could dip as low as minus 1 degree Friday, with wind gusts as high as 21 mph. Temperatures could drop to minus 3 degrees on Saturday, the weather service said.
Yakima could see temperatures in the lower 20s Friday and mid 20s Saturday, staying below freezing through the weekend. On Monday, freezing rain is possible as the temperatures move above the 30s.
Drivers should be prepared for slippery road conditions. Snow is expected to affect travel along Interstate 90 and Interstate 82.
Closures and delays
Due to weather conditions, Heritage University's main campus in Toppenish is closed Friday. Classes continue online. For an update on other schools in the region, click here.