The Yakima Valley had a true white Christmas with a blanket of snow falling throughout the afternoon and evening.
A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday.
A National Weather Service forecast called for mixed precipitation and ice. The advisory said 2 to 4 inches of snow are possible in the Yakima Valley and 4 to 6 inches in the Simcoe Highlands.
People should be prepared for winter driving conditions, slow down and use caution on the roads.
The forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies on Saturday and Sunday, with patchy fog on Monday and a slight chance of snow on Tuesday.