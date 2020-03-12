Snow is in the forecast Friday, and a winter storm watch has been issued for the Yakima Valley and surrounding areas.
An arctic air mass is expected to move into our region Friday. The system could bring 5 to 10 inches of snowfall to the eastern slope of the Cascades, with 2 to 5 inches possible at lower elevations, the National Weather Service said.
Sustained winds of 15 to 30 mph and gusts of 45 mph are forecast to develop late in the day, leading to blowing snow and potential white out conditions for drivers, the weather service warned.
Yakima is forecast to see mostly rain during the day Friday, with snow beginning after 11 p.m. and as much as three inches possible. Conditions are forecast to be a little milder in the lower valley, with Sunnyside forecast to get less than two inches of snow.