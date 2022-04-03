A winter storm watch was bumped up to a warning Sunday, with heavy snow expected to fall over the Cascades beginning Sunday afternoon.
The alert from the National Weather Service is in effect for the eastern slopes of the Cascades, including Cliffdell, and 12 to 30 inches of snow is forecast above 2,500 feet Sunday afternoon through Tuesday morning.
The storm could affect travel and morning commutes, and gusty winds could bring down tree branches, the weather service said. The Northwest Avalanche Center said avalanche danger is also expected to increase.
Blewett, Snoqualmie, Stevens and White passes were open Sunday morning with no restrictions. Travelers can check road conditions by calling 5-1-1 or visiting wsdot.wa.gov/travel.
A high wind watch remains in effect from Monday morning through evening, with winds of 30-40 mph and gusts of 45-55 mph in the Yakima Valley and throughout the region.
The winds could blow down trees and power lines, and power outages are possible, the weather service said. People should secure loose items outside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.