Heavy snow prompted cancellations, closures and delays around the Yakima Valley on Monday.
A winter weather advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. today in the Yakima and Kittitas valleys. An avalanche warning is in effect for the east slopes of the Cascades south of Interstate 90 and the Mount Hood area.
The early morning storm blanketed Yakima with 6-7 inches as of 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Most Yakima area schools are closed.
The city of Yakima has issued a snow route alert. People need to remove vehicles along designated snow routes. The snow routes are primarily centered in the downtown core. Cars can be moved from snow routes to any street not posted as a snow route or to any city public parking lot.
Closure information
COVID services: The Yakima Health District Office, Sunnyside Community Center testing site and Yakima Health District’s mobile vaccination clinics will be closed Monday.
The Yakima State Fair Park COVID testing site at 1301 S. Fair Ave is open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
City of Yakima: Most city of Yakima facilities are closed to the public, with the exception of the Yakima Airport and Yakima Municipal Court. Emergency services (police and fire) will continue to operate as normal.
Yakima Transit bus service was delayed until 11 a.m. today. Buses will operate as normal the rest of the day.
White Pass: The White Pass Ski Area is closed today.
Yakima Herald-Republic: Snow has postponed delivery of the Yakima Herald-Republic for many subscribers.
Libraries: Due to inclement weather, all Yakima Valley Libraries locations are closed. Patrons are encouraged to visit the Yakima Valley Libraries website or the Library’s Facebook page for any additional updates.
Highways
- U.S. Highway 12 over White Pass is closed, with an update expected at 5 p.m. Eastbound traffic is closed at milepost 138, near the junction with SR-123. Westbound traffic is closed at milepost 183, near the Oak Creek Elk feeding station, 33 miles east of the summit. Local and recreational traffic are allowed up to milepost 168 near the Tieton Reservoir Road.
- Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass is closed. It will remain closed from North Bend to Ellensburg until at least 5 p.m. when WSDOT will provide an update.
To submit an item for this list, email news@yakimaherald.com.
Where are the snow plows and why are people parking in snow removal zones?
