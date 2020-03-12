Updated 5 p.m.: Snow is in the forecast Friday, and a winter storm advisory has been issued for the Yakima Valley and surrounding areas.
An arctic air mass is expected to move into our region Friday. The system could bring 5 to 10 inches of snowfall to the eastern slope of the Cascades, with 1 to 3 inches possible at lower elevations, the National Weather Service said. The advisory is in effect from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Sustained winds of 15 to 30 mph and gusts of 45 mph are forecast, leading to blowing snow and potential white out conditions for drivers, the weather service warned.
The Yakima forecast calls for a mix of rain and snow during the day Friday, and a 30% chance of snow Saturday, mainly before 11 a.m.