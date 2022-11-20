A collaborative effort will allow a winter weather shelter to open for people experiencing homelessness in the Lower Yakima Valley.
For the fourth straight season, a low-barrier, 24-hour shelter will operate from Dec. 1 through March 31 at 508 W. First Ave. in Toppenish, providing a warm, safe place to stay during the cold winter months, said Mike Kay, CEO of Yakima’s Camp Hope.
“Without Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic stepping in, Camp Hope would not be operating the winter shelter for Toppenish,” Kay told the Yakima Herald-Republic on Friday. “They once again have demonstrated by their action they truly are all about helping the community in its time of need.”
Operation of the shelter required the combined efforts of the Farm Workers Clinic, city of Toppenish, Yakama Nation Village of Hope and Camp Hope, a homeless encampment in east Yakima. Toppenish has a homeless community and is without a permanent shelter, Kay said.
The 50-bed winter weather shelter will be open 24 hours a day, meaning residents will not be required to leave in the morning, he added. It will remain open, allowing people to engage with service providers in areas such as behavioral health, substance abuse and housing.
Funding issues
Kay said the Farm Workers clinic is donating as much as $124,000 to cover operational costs of the Toppenish shelter this year.
The health care organization has donated use of the building and paid for its utilities the past three years, Kay said, with Camp Hope operating the shelter and Yakama Nation Village of Hope assisting with outreach efforts.
He said Yakima County’s Request for Proposal to operate the winter shelter was reduced to $40,000 per year, far short of what is required with average operating costs of $31,000 per month.
“In prior years Camp Hope has been able to get outside financial donations to offset the actual cost to operate the winter shelter,” Kay said. “But in post-pandemic economic conditions, that was not possible this year.”
Camp Hope will apply for additional funds through Yakima County to offset the Farm Workers donation, but awarding the funds is a competitive process, Kay said. The donation allows the shelter to operate at full capacity regardless of the awarding of funds, he added.
Cold weather options
With funding for the winter weather shelter secure, the next two weeks will be a “scramble” to get the facility up and running as quickly as possible, Kay said. Camp Hope will assemble staff members and needed supplies for the shelter.
“We hope to have it operational by Dec. 1, but with the supply chain issues and (Thanksgiving) holiday, we’ll need to catch some breaks,” he added.
With low temperatures in the teens already, those experiencing homelessness in Toppenish have another option until the winter shelter opens, Kay said. They can go to the bus stop in front of the tribe’s headquarters, known as the Agency, where those needing shelter will be picked up at 6 each evening and transported to Camp Hope for the night. They will be returned to Toppenish in the morning.
“We want people to know they have options in this cold weather,” Kay said.
Volunteers who wish to help with either the main Camp Hope shelter or the Toppenish winter weather shelter must be screened beforehand. For more information, call Camp Hope at 509-424-1228 or visit camphopeyakima.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.