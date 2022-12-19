Frigid cold temperatures are in the forecast this week this Central Washington, with heavy snow expected in the Cascades.
Wind chills as low as 20 below zero are possible in the Yakima and Kittitas valleys, according to a National Weather Service. A wind chill advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 10 p.m. Friday.
A high of 16 degrees is forecast for Wednesday in Yakima, with a low of 9 below zero. On Thursday, the high is expected to be 7 degrees with a low of minus-1 with a 30% chance of snow of Thursday night and 40% on Friday.
#wawx pic.twitter.com/PJ1fLyi4S8— NWS Pendleton (@NWSPendleton) December 19, 2022
The weather service advises:
• Make sure elderly and the vulnerable have adequate shelter and warmth
• Bring pets inside
• Protect pipes and plants
• Limit outdoor activity if possible
• If you must travel, bring extra blankets and coats
Heavy snow in the mountains
Snow is expected in the Cascades Monday night through early Wednesday with 5 to 18 inches expected at White Pass and Snoqualmie Pass.
“Plan for very difficult travel,” the weather service said.
Blewett Pass was closed Monday afternoon because of multiple jackknifed semitrucks.
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow....Snow continues for the region tomorrow and could be quite significant in the mountains especially, but even in valley locations. Please plan ahead, drive for conditions and make sure to watch for our plows and give them space. https://t.co/GxSoK1OsvH— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) December 19, 2022
Check travel updates and requirements on the WSDOT website, app or Twitter accounts.
