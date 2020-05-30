A storm system that moved through Yakima County on Saturday felled tree limbs and knocked out power and internet service to thousands.
The storm brought heavy rain, lightning and gusts of wind, according to the National Weather Service in Pendleton, Ore. Gusts of up to 67 mph were recorded in the Lower Valley, while a weather station at the Yakima Training Center recorded wind speeds at 59 mph, according to the weather service’s website.
Pacific Power reported more than 13,000 customers around the county had lost power due to weather damage and falling limbs. Tom Gauntt, Pacific Power spokesman, said crews were still assessing the damage and did not have an estimate on when power would be restored.