Winds changed direction Sunday, forcing fire officials to shift resources north of the Schneider Springs Fire, information officer Kathy Arnoldus said.
The fire burning 18 miles northwest of Naches was at 89,885 acres Sunday morning, an increase of about 1,000 acres, the daily fire report said. The fire is 14% contained with 837 resources assigned.
Southwest winds caused activity on the north side of the fire, Arnoldus said, and more firefighters were needed to respond.
A quarter-acre spot fire jumped over a containment line near Bumping River Road, but firefighters were able to contain it quickly, Arnoldus said. The spot fire is not advancing or growing.
Crews also started a firing operation near Lost Creek and Gold Creek, Arnoldus said.
Crews in the last week have been focused south of the fire. They completed a firing operation along Bethel Ridge Friday, which closed off the southern perimeter from the ridge to the William O. Douglas Wilderness boundary. Firefighters continued to secure that line Sunday, Arnoldus said.
Smoke outlook
Smoke from Schneider Springs continued to push east and southeast on Sunday, impacting Yakima and Naches.
The wind cleared the smoke out some Sunday afternoon, and the air quality index moved between good and moderate levels Sunday, according to Washington Smoke Information.
The smoke outlook forecasts moderate conditions for both Sunday night and Monday.
Forest closures
Forest closures remain in effect around Bumping Lake and in the fire area between State Route 410 and Highway 12. Highway 12 and State Route 410 are open, but roads in the area are being used by firefighters and fire equipment.
Arnoldus cautioned travelers to pay attention while driving and to avoid areas that are closed because of the fire.
Public lands south of U.S. Highway 12 reopened Thursday, including Rimrock and Clear lakes.
Lands within the William O. Douglas Wilderness to the north and west of Bumping Lake are open, with access via State Route 410 only. Bumping River Road remains closed. The Tieton River is open for recreational access.
Evacuations
Evacuation notices did not change Sunday. The Bumping River corridor is under a Level 2 “be set” notice. Level 1 “get set” notices are in place along Highway 12 and from the “Y” to Bumping River Road. Evacuation notices apply to private land and are different from forest closure notices on public land.