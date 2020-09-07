Several wildfires were burning Monday afternoon in Central Washington, as high winds, dust and smoke affected visibility and air quality throughout the region.
A red flag fire warning, blowing dust advisory and wind advisory are in effect. Much of the smoke and dust is coming from fires from the northeast, including Omak, Douglas, Chelan and Grant counties, local officials said.
Health officials in Yakima County encouraged everyone to stay inside because of poor air quality.
Evans Canyon Fire/Yakima-Kittitas counties
The Evans Canyon Fire was 60% contained as of Monday morning and 75,817 acres, or 118 square miles. It started Aug. 31 in the Wenas Valley and has been burning in Yakima and Kittitas counties.
A total of 769 people are battling the blaze. Suppression efforts have lowered the potential for significant fire spread, according to incident information online, but high winds expected Monday and into Tuesday will test the strength of containment lines.
Cold Springs-Pearl Hill Fire/Okanogan area
Another wildfire was threatening the towns of Bridgeport and Mansfield in Central Washington after it started Sunday night in Okanogan County and jumped the Columbia River, according to the Spokesman-Review.
It started south of Omak at about 9 p.m. Sunday, the Mount Tolman Fire Dispatch Center reported. By 12:30 p.m. Monday, both towns were without power after numerous reports of downed power lines, and authorities ordered residents to evacuate as a wall of smoke and dust towered over the area.
Bridgeport and Mansfield were under a Level 3 notice, meaning “go now.”
The Northwest Interagency Coordination Center says the Cold Springs fire had burned 78 square miles by Monday afternoon.
As of 3 p.m., Interstate 90 is closed from Ritzville to the Grant County line, with other road closures in the areas, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Here's a 3 pm update on everything that's closed due to wildfire/poor visibility/collisions. There are no estimates for reopening. Please follow @WSDOT_East for updates and details. pic.twitter.com/cmCAxoquUN— Washington State DOT (@wsdot) September 7, 2020
Looking ahead a bit, many people who are able to are wisely putting off travel today and will try again tomorrow. That means a lot of traffic tomorrow as well. Please be prepared if you are part of that, have a full gas tank, water, snacks, etc.— Washington State DOT (@wsdot) September 7, 2020
Beverly-Burke Fire/Grant County
A new 500-acre wildfire was burning Monday afternoon near Beverly along the Columbia River in Grant County. A Level 1 (get ready) notice was issued to the communities of Beverly, Shwana and Wanapum Village, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.