Christmas Day may bring a weather-related gift to the Yakima Valley with the first high temperature above freezing in more than a week, according to the National Weather Service in Pendleton, Ore.
In the meantime, the latest wintry blast is forecast to continue, with a wind chill advisory in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 10 p.m. Friday for central and south central Washington — including the Yakima and Kittitas valleys — along with areas of central, north central and northeast Oregon.
Wind chills as low as 25 to 30 below zero are possible, the National Weather Service warned. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, officials said.
Along with frigid temperatures, heavy snow was falling in the Cascades on Tuesday. Blewett Pass closed Monday afternoon because of multiple jackknifed semitrucks, and Snoqualmie Pass closed in both directions late Tuesday morning.
Those who may need to head through one of the mountain passes should plan for "very difficult travel," the weather service said. Check travel updates and requirements on the WSDOT website, app or Twitter accounts.
There's also a chance of snow from Thursday night into the morning of Christmas Eve in Yakima, according to forecasts updated on Tuesday, though new snow accumulation at lower elevations isn't expected to be significant. But people should take precautions for themselves and others because of the unusually low temperatures.
After a little bit of sun and a high near 17 forecast for Wednesday in Yakima, the high Thursday is predicted to be near 6 degrees, with a low of 10 below zero. After a partly sunny Thursday, cloudy days are expected through Monday.
More snow is also forecast, with a 40% chance of snow Thursday night and a 50% chance of snow before 4 p.m. Friday and a 40% chance after 10 p.m. that day. There's a chance of snow before 10 a.m. on Christmas Eve. That changes to a chance of rain and snow overnight into Christmas Day as low temperatures are expected to creep back into the double digits.
And temperatures should start heading up on Christmas Day, according to forecasters, with a high near 34. Though there's a chance of rain and snow through Monday, the high that day may be as high as 38 degrees.
