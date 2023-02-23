A wind chill advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Friday in the Yakima and Kittitas valleys, as unusually cold temperatures continue.
The National Weather Service said wind chills as low as 15 below zero are possible. The coldest temperatures are expected overnight Thursday night into Friday.
Cold wind chills can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. The weather service advises people to stay inside and limit time outdoors, and to dress in layers with a hat and gloves.
Friday’s forecast in Yakima calls for sunny skies with a high near 31 and a low near minus 6. A high of 37 is expected Saturday, rising to a high of 46 on Sunday.
Road update
While the Yakima Valley hasn’t seen as much snow as other parts of the state, wintery conditions have affected travel.
State Route 241, Hanford Road, was closed through Wednesday and into Thursday morning due to blowing snow and poor visibility. The road is closed in both directions from milepost 12 at Independence Road, three miles north of Sunnyside, to milepost 25 at the junction of State Route 241 and State Route 24, according to the Washington state Department of Transportation.
The road reopened at about 11 a.m. Thursday, WSDOT said.
