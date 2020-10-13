A high-wind warning Tuesday afternoon and late evening that included the Yakima Valley spurred at least one travel restriction and caused small clusters of power outages, with winds predicted to continue Wednesday.
Gusts as high as 30 mph could occur during the day Wednesday and up to 21 mph that night, according to the National Weather Service at Pendleton, Ore. But the weather settles back down into sunny days and steady fall temperatures later in the week, the seven-day forecast says.
Meteorologists had anticipated wind gusts could top 60 mph Tuesday, prompting the warning of high winds throughout Central and Eastern Washington between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m. The National Weather Service said widespread power outages were likely and warned that larger vehicles could experience difficulty while traveling.
Strongest winds were forecast to occur over higher terrain and into eastern Yakima county, as well as through the Columbia Gorge and into the Tri-Cities area. Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, the Pacific Power outages map had 13 outages in Washington affecting 239 customers, all in a cluster in the area of Toppenish to Sunnyside.
The Washington Department of Transportation issued a travel restriction for mobile homes on Interstate 82 in both directions from milepost 82 near Prosser to milepost 132 near the Oregon state line. The restriction was issued around 1:30 p.m. without an estimated end time.
After the wind, the weather returns to calmer fall days, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s and the high 30s, according to the National Weather Service.