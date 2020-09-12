Yakima County’s air quality continued to deteriorate Saturday as smoke from fires along the West Coast blew into the Valley.
Yakima Valley’s air quality was deemed hazardous by the state Department of Ecology, based on high fine particulate matter in the air from wildfires burning in Oregon and California. Hazardous air conditions were reported throughout most of the state.
National Weather Service meteorologists in Pendleton, Ore., forecast that smoke and haze would remain in the area through Monday, when the weather service says chances of rain will be 25 percent. NWS expects winds to not exceed 8 mph through the weekend.
State Department of Health officials warn that people can become more susceptible to respiratory infections, such as COVID-19, if they breathe wildfire smoke. DOH recommends people reduce their outdoor activity, close windows and set air conditioners to recirculate and check filters on HVAC systems.