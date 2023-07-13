Two area land managers have new campfire restrictions as hot, dry summer weather has increased wildfire danger in Central Washington.
The state Department of Natural Resources is banning campfires on Friday on its lands in the Southeast Region, a news release said. The restriction applies to the Teanaway Community Forest near Cle Elum and the Ahtanum State Forest west of Yakima.
"An uptick of fires in forested areas east of the Cascades indicates that we are entering the heart of fire season in the Pacific Northwest," the release said.
The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest also is adding new campfire restrictions on Friday. Campfires will only be allowed in designated, developed campgrounds. Campfires will be prohibited in dispersed camping areas, a news release said.
Propane, butane and backpacking stoves are still allowed.
Fire weather watch
A fire weather watch is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Monday evening in the Yakima and Kittitas valleys for wind and low relative humidity, according to the National Weather Service. With those conditions, fires could spread rapidly.
Road back open
State Route 14 in the Columbia River Gorge near Cook-Underwood Roads in Skamania County has reopened, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. A brush fire prompted the closure on July 2.
