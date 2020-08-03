Between 75 and 100 firefighters are battling a wildfire Monday evening that’s threatening homes on Konnowac Pass.
The residents of 20 homes along Desiree and Chappel Lanes and Konnowac Pass were ordered to evacuate by the Yakima County Office of Emergency Management.
The blaze spread to about 500 acres, according to the Central Washington interagency communications center. It is burning in grass and brush.
Aircraft are on scene, along with firefighters from the East Valley Fire Department, Districts 4, 5 and 6, the Selah Fire Department and the Bureau of Land Management.
No information on containment was available.
Shortly before 7 p.m., crews were mopping up hot spots and providing structure protection as bulldozers carved fire breaks.
"They're doing a very good job of assuring these homes are kept safe," said Horace Ward, senior planner with the Office of Emergency Management.
Helicopters are pulling water from nearby sources. Tanker planes are making a 15-minute turnaround from Rimrock Lake.
The fire was reported about 3:40 p.m., East Valley Fire Department Capt. Andy Babcock said.
This is a developing story and is being updated.