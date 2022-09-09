Wildfire danger and smoke forced the closure U.S. 12 over White Pass on Friday afternoon.
The road is shut down between Oak Creek, milepost 183, and Skate Creek Road in the Packwood area, milepost 131, according to a news release from the Washington Department of Transportation.
Only local traffic is allowed beyond milepost 183. All traffic is prohibited beyond the White Pass summit at milepost 151.
There is no estimated time for a reopening and travelers are urged to use an alternate route and expect delays.
The Goat Rocks Fire is burning in the area about 5 miles east of Packwood. The fire was caused by lightning on Aug. 9 in the Goat Rocks wilderness area.
The fire died down but picked back up in September after several days of red flag warnings, and is continuing to grow, according to Inciweb.
