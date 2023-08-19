Air quality is being affected by wildfire smoke in the Yakima Valley this weekend.
The smoke in the Yakima Valley is coming from Washington and Canadian wildfires.
The smoke will stick around through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasts call for clearer skies Monday.
For up-to-date conditions, visit the state's air quality monitoring map.
For more information on regional trends, visit wasmoke.blogspot.com.
Limit exposure to wildfire smoke by staying indoors, keeping windows closed, setting air conditioning to recirculate and using air purifiers. Avoid outdoor activity when air is unhealthy.
