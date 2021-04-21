Last year’s devastating wildfire season, the second worst in Washington’s history based on acreage burned, was no aberration.
More than 812,000 acres burned statewide, including more than 75,000 in the Evans Canyon Fire alone. That fire, which started Aug. 31 and straddled the line dividing Yakima and Kittitas counties, destroyed half a dozen homes, forced the evacuation of about 900 other homes and burned for weeks in September, leaving the air thick with smoke and forcing people indoors for more than a week. It came on the heels of the Ahtanum Ridge and Taylor Pond fires, which burned thousands of acres in Yakima County in August.
“We have evacuations every year for fires and floods and things like that,” said Horace Ward, operations manager for Yakima Valley Emergency Management. “But last year was bad. Every burn scar we had from the past few years was on fire.”
There were a number of factors that played into last year’s catastrophic season, including high winds at exactly the worst times and challenges to planning because of COVID precautions, but it also was part of a frightening trend. Five of the past six years have been catastrophic, said state Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz. That started with 2015, the worst on record with more than 1 million acres burned. Even 2019, the lone non-catastrophic year, saw nearly 200,000 acres burn. That’s what’s now considered a “light fire season,” she said.
“We’re seeing increases in fires in every corner of the state,” Franz said. “Not only is the geography increasing, it’s also the length of the season.”
“Light” seasons like 2019 have become the outliers. Last year, though it was historically bad, was more on-trend. The five-year average for acreage burned is 488,000. That compares to an average of 86,000 acres a year during the 1990s.
There are plenty of reasons for that, including climate change and decades of forest mismanagement, Franz said. Those factors have led to more than 270,000 acres of dead forest in Eastern Washington alone.
“So all it takes is one spark, from lightning or from human causes, and instead of maybe a 100-acre fire, you’re going to have thousands of acres on fire,” she said.
A big part of the solution, Franz believes, just passed both chambers of the Legislature with broad bipartisan support and awaits Gov. Jay Inslee’s signature. The legislation, House Bill 1168, would provide $125 million for wildfire prevention and suppression every two years. In its first biennium alone that would fund an additional 100 Department of Natural Resources firefighters, as well as two new fixed-wing planes and upgrades to the department’s Vietnam War-era helicopter fleet. Beyond that it would fund personnel and training for local fire agencies. It would also address the long term, with funding set aside for prescribed burns and other forest fuel-management strategies. Finally, it would fund firebreaks in threatened communities and fire-prevention for individual homeowners who may be at risk.
The bill’s passage won’t be a quick fix, Franz said. And it can’t reverse climate change. But it should show quantifiable positive results within its first eight years, she said.
“It’s taken 50 to 100 years to get into this mess,” Franz said. “We’re not going to get out of it right away.”
This year’s fire season could still be a doozy. While it’s impossible to predict how any single fire season will go — because it’s impossible to predict how wind, heat, lightning strikes and human-causes will play out — there are already some troubling signs for 2021. For starters, as of Tuesday there had been 126 wildfires in Washington this year. The average through April over the past decade has been 54, Franz said.
The National Interagency Fire Center has predicted higher than average fire activity in Central Washington starting in June. Local officials are already bracing for the season, including improvements to Yakima Valley Emergency Management’s notification system. Mostly, though, they’re like everyone else: hoping for the best.
“Last year was bad,” Ward said. “We hope we don’t see anything that bad this year.”