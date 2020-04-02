Wildfires near Harrah and in the Wenas Wildlife Area on Thursday served as an unwelcome reminder of Washington's looming wildfire season.
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife regional Capt. Bob Weaver said it's the first wildfire his staff have responded to this year. An officer on patrol along Durr Road south of Ellensburg guided Department of Natural Resources fire personnel to the 25-by-25 foot fire in the Umtanum Creek area, which was quickly contained.
Weaver said the cause of the fire is unknown and there were no signs of anything nefarious.
A fire near Harrah was called in mid-afternoon.
The fire was first reported in the 9100 block of Harrah Road around 2:30 p.m., said Yakima County Fire District 5 Chief Kevin Frazier. The fire was at 5 acres Thursday evening, and crews were still on the scene, Frazier said.