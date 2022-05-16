Bob and Sherry Rheaume are neighborhood captains for a local chapter of Wildfire Ready Neighbors, a program developed by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources to help homeowners prepare for fire season with input from fire experts and first responders.
Their property at the top of a windy West Valley ridge is tidy. Vegetable and tulip gardens are separated from their home by several feet of lush grass, referred to as defensible space.
The lawn has too much moisture to burn, external affairs manager for DNR Raul Martinez said during a mock wildfire readiness assessment. While that’s a good thing, he pointed to other hazards in the neat and orderly yard. Among them, a dry, fuel-ready broom near the grill on the back porch and lavender bushes planted by brick but with branches reaching toward wooden siding.
Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, West Valley Fire Chief Nathan Craig, state lawmakers and other local leaders visited the Rheaume home Thursday to kick-start the fire preparation program in Yakima County and speak with neighbors.
“Wildfires don’t see property lines, and people with homes in areas at high risk of wildfires are only as strong as their weakest link,” Franz said. “It’s why neighbors who live in places like Yakima know they must band together to ready themselves, their homes and their properties against wildfires.”
In West Valley’s Falcon Ridge community, the Rheaumes are planning to lead by example and encourage others to follow.
“I don’t want to give up my lavender,” Sherry said. “But if I have to give up something that’s hard to give up for safety, I’ll do it.”
Fire landscape and response
The shrub steppe terrain, sloping ridges and wide open views that make Falcon Ridge so beautiful also make it a dangerous place for flames. Plants can dry out after one day of exposure to summer heat, creating prime fuel for fire. The wind gusts can sweep embers over the hills and homes.
“Falcon Ridge is a good example of a problem area for us because access is difficult,” West Valley fire chief Craig said. “When we get a fire out in an area like this, it’s an all-come response, really.”
Time and distance are not in the responders’ favor, he said, but shared boundaries with DNR and the Yakama Nation, as well as mutual aid with other area fire departments, make it doable.
“We rely on our partners,” he said.
Terry Shelton has experienced multiple fires in his seven years living in the neighborhood. Most of them started in dry sagebrush after what was supposed to be a monitored burn. The wind catches an ember or flame and sweeps it over the ridge, he said.
“People continue to burn and think they can stop it,” he said. “There’s high fire danger and there’s always wind. There’s nothing to stop it.”
Another neighbor, Steve Puhrmann, brought photos of an incident from March 2021. He saw flames from a sagebrush fire two homes over and called first responders before setting out with his tractor and a bucket of water. While he and other neighbors doused the flames, the wind carried embers over the next house and into his own yard.
“Oh yeah, I was scared,” he said.
A prompt response by the fire department kept it from being more serious, he said.
Sherry said when she and Bob saw their first fire in Falcon Ridge, they knew they had to take steps to protect their home.
“The awareness hit me. I felt helpless,” she said.
Not far from the Falcon Ridge community are ceded Yakama lands and the Yakama Reservation, Yakama Nation Tribal Council member Casey Wallahee said at the event.
“If a fire starts here and it starts going south, you know, that’s gonna hit the reservation. That’s gonna hit my home,” he said. “So this is very important to all of us.”
Each year, the state is seeing increasing fire danger. With severe drought and bone dry conditions in 2021, Franz said the state saw 660,000 acres burned.
“We are getting better (at) fighting our fires with the resources we have from our local, state and federal agencies, yet we are still facing increasing and more significant threat, earlier seasons that last longer,” Franz said.
She said Yakima County was hit especially hard in 2021 with 107,000 acres burned.
“That’s why this program is so critical,” Franz said. “We truly believe that we do not and should not wait until fire is at the doorstep of our homes.”
Steps for prevention
The Wildfire Ready Neighbors program was piloted last year in Chelan, Okanogan and Spokane counties. It’s expansion to Yakima County connects local homeowners to important resources like home inspections and input from experts.
Yakima County residents who sign up get a free wildfire-ready plan and a free home consultation. That consultation is done by DNR employees or fire responders.
When firefighters visit for the inspection, they get an insight into evacuation routes, the number of people who live in the home and other aspects of the location that make them more prepared to respond to a fire in the area, Franz said.
“Local knowledge is everything,” she said.
Martinez, who conducted an assessment at the Rheaume home, said homeowners should take steps to improve and expand defensible space around the home.
The roof and siding of the home should be in good condition, and gutters should be clear, he said. The five feet nearest to the home should be as clear of dead and dry plant material as possible, and any living plants should be well-watered, pruned and maintained.
Shelton has taken these steps proactively at his own home, clearing out sagebrush and keeping other potential fuels watered and cut back, even replacing the lawn with rocks. It’s a seasonlong process.
“You can’t wait and do it later. You get a fire, and you’re done for,” he said.
At age 72, Shelton said he does the best he can, but others might need help. That’s one benefit of the program. Bob Rheaume said the community aspect means people can work together and offer help.
Franz said much of the work can be done by individual homeowners or groups, but homeowners can get help with the more costly items by applying for grants, like the $5,000 grant Bob and Sherry received to start work in Falcon Ridge.
“There will be costs to this depending on what actions need to take place, but the costs of not doing anything are far larger,” Franz said. “The loss to the home, the loss to lives, the risk to our firefighters is so much more significant than the simple measures that can be taken at the home.”
For more information or to sign up for the program, visit wildfireready.dnr.wa.gov.
