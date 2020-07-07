A wildfire burning on the western edge of Saddle Mountain in Grant County has burned nearly 6,000 and was 10% contained as of Tuesday morning, according to the incident management team in charge of fighting the blaze.
The fire started around 12:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. Fish and Wildlife protected land.
Afternoon winds hampered efforts to contain the fire, according to a news release from the incident command team, and a storm system overnight brought more wind.
As of Tuesday morning there were more than 200 firefighters, 20 fire engines and a pair of bulldozers assigned to the fire. Fire managers are asking the public to avoid the west slope area of Saddle Mountain.
As of Monday afternoon, the fire was burning in an unpopulated area and homes were not threatened, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.