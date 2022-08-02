Firefighters worked through the night Monday to contain a 8,000-acre brush fire near Vantage.
The fire started near milepost 18 on Vantage Highway around noon Monday. The community of Vantage is under a Level 2 “be prepared to leave” evacuation notice.
As of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, the fire was expanding to the north, approaching the Whiskey Creek drainage. Fire activity is expected to pick up midday, and smoke will likely be visible, according to a news release from the incident command team responding to the fire. A red flag fire warning is in effect until 9 p.m.
Vantage Highway is closed from Parke Creek Road to Recreation Drive. Gingko State Park is closed. Power is temporarily out for safety reasons, and will be restored when it is safe to do so, the news release said. Containment was at 10% Tuesday morning, with a better acreage estimate expected later Tuesday.
Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue Chief John Sinclair told the Ellensburg Daily Record that Deputy Chief Rich Elliott was part of the team of first responders to arrive as soon as the fire was called in, reporting the fire at approximately 1 acre in size on the north side of Vantage Highway. The wind-driven fire quickly grew to approximately 15 acres and subsequently jumped the highway, spreading on the south side.
“It is burning on both the north and south sides of Vantage Highway,” Sinclair said of the fire’s progress as of Monday afternoon. “They are trying to hang it up in the wind farm there between Vantage Highway and I-90 so that it doesn’t impact I-90.”
The fire, which started on Department of Natural Resources land quickly moved its way toward Vantage as of 3 p.m. Monday. Sinclair said DNR sent aircraft, multiple DNR engines, and a structural protection group to Vantage.
“They are preparing to save that town,” Sinclair said of the efforts in Vantage.
Sinclair said a fourth alarm was called for the fire, meaning all county resources were on the incident, including crews from Snoqualmie Pass, Cle Elum, Roslyn, KVFR, and Fire Districts 4, 1, and 7.
“We’ve got all the county resources available deployed down there,” he said of the response. “We’ve special called some assets out of Yakima County, and we have put Grant County on standby. What we’re trying to do is get it stopped before it hits Vantage, but crews are being hampered by 35- to 45-mile-per-hour winds down in that corridor.”
The Southeast Washington Type 3 interagency incident management team took command of the fire at 11 p.m. Homes along Brown Street, Columbia Avenue and Lakeview Avenue were put on a “go now” evacuation notice at 9 p.m. Monday, which was later lowered back to Level 2.
No structures have been lost, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, the news release said.
