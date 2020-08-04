A wildfire in the Konnowac Pass area Monday should be fully contained by Wednesday or Thursday.
The fire is now 85% contained, Capt. Keith Schrank of the East Valley Fire Department, which responded to the fire, said Tuesday.
Crews from the Bureau of Land Management, with assistance from East Valley Fire Department, are still on site mopping up, Schrank said.
“We want to make sure that nothing jumps the fireline,” he said.
Schrank said minimal winds made it easier for firefighters to contain the blaze.
The fire grew up to upward of 1,000 acres and came right to the edge of several homes in the area, Schrank said. Residents from 20 homes along Desiree and Chappel lanes and Konnowac Pass were ordered to evacuate for a period Monday evening as a result.
Crews were able to surround the structures and keep the fire from spreading to homes or other buildings.
“We could have lost a couple of homes if the winds were blowing,” Schrank said.
Scenes from the Konnowac fire burning near Konnowac Pass in Yakima County, Wash. Monday, August 3rd, 2020.
Residents were able to return home later Monday night as firefighters made progress on the fire, said Horace Ward, of the Yakima County Office of Emergency Management Tuesday.
“Things were wrapping up and were pretty good,” he said.
The fire is under investigation, Schrank said. The cause is unknown.
The fire, which burned grass and brush, was reported before 4 p.m. Monday. East Valley Fire Department and the Bureau of Land Management were the leading agencies on the fire, Ward said. The Selah Fire Department assisted.