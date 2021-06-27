A wildfire burning in Kittitas County is threatening residences and structures along Clerf and Parke Creek roads, the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office reported Sunday.

The Clerf Road Wildfire has damaged or destroyed some structures along Stingley Road, the sheriff's office said in a news release. Dozens of residents between Parke Creek Road, Caribou Road and Clerf Road have been evacuated, authorities reported in a post on the Kittitas County Sheriff Facebook page.

The city of Kittitas wasn't believed to be threatened by the fire, officials said. The fire was listed at 1,000 acres as of 4 p.m., according to the Central Washington Interagency Communications Center. It was called in around 1 p.m.

The Sheriff's Office was unaware of any major injuries so far, but the situation is rapidly evolving as Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue fights the fire along with Department of Natural Resources personnel and apparatus.

People should stay away from the area to allow fire and law enforcement to work to save residences and other structures, authorities said.